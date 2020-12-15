US Markets
Italy watchdog opens inquiry into Vivendi stakes in TIM, Mediaset

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM said on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into French media giant Vivendi's twin stakes in commercial broadcaster Mediaset and the country's biggest phone group Telecom Italia.

Vivendi is the biggest shareholder in TIM with a 23.9% stake and in addition owns 28.8% of Mediaset, making it the second-largest investor, although its voting rights in the broadcaster have been curbed to 10%.

The regulator's probe could help Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in its bid to thwart Vivendi's efforts to recover its voting rights for its full stake in the broadcaster.

AGCOM added in the statement it had launched a similar probe into the interests of Comcast's unit CMCSA.O Sky Italia in Italy's telecoms and media sectors.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

    Most Popular