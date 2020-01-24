Italy watchdog launches non-compliance proceedings against Facebook

Italy's competition watchdog has launched proceedings against Facebook for non-compliance with a previous request it had made regarding improper commercial practices in the group's treatment of user data, the agency said on Friday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.