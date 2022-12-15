VIV

Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle under public control, sources say

December 15, 2022 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's government wants to bring Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi VIV.PA and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to identify "the best market-friendly options" for TIM.

