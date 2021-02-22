Italy wants control of Open Fiber in broadband rollout drive - sources

By Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes

ROME/MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) wants to raise its stake in Open Fiber to 60% to seize control of the broadband company, sources said, as Rome presses ahead with plans to boost ultra-fast connectivity across the country.

CDP will not exercise a right of first refusal on a 50% stake utility Enel ENEI.MI is selling in Open Fiber but wants to raise its own stake to 60%, two sources close to the matter said.

Enel, which jointly owns Open Fiber with CDP, is in talks to sell 40% to 50% of the fiber infrastructure group to Australian fund Macquarie by June.

Under the deal, Macquarie would pay 2.65 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for a 50% stake, although any final price could fluctuate depending on a series of earn-out clauses.

The sources said CDP would forego its pre-emption right but enter talks to buy a 10% stake in Open Fiber from Enel, and negotiate governance rights with Macquarie to take full control.

Italy's former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri had tried to create a full-fibre national network by merging Open Fiber with landline assets of Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI.

New Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put digital infrastructure at the heart of his government's agenda but he has yet to clarify whether he intends to implement the unified network project and under what terms.

Controlled by the Treasury, CDP is TIM's second-biggest shareholder behind French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA but has never held a board seat.

A third source said on Monday the slate of candidates Telecom Italia would put forward for its new board at the annual general meeting would include CDP Chairman Giovanni Porno Tempini.

TIM will disclose the slate on Tuesday. The source said CDP could call a new board on Thursday to discuss its support for the slate.

Telecom Italia and CDP declined to comment while Enel was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

