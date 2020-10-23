Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei - sources

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy has prevented telecoms group Fastweb from signing a supply deal with Huawei HWT.UL for its 5G core network, two sources close to the matter said, the clearest sign yet Rome is adopting a tougher stance against the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.

At a cabinet meeting late on Thursday, the government used its special vetting powers to block Fastweb, the Italian unit of Swisscom SCMN.S, from implementing a supply deal with Huawei in the most sensitive part of its fifth generation mobile network, the sources said.

"The government has vetoed the operation, asking Fastweb to diversify its suppliers," a senior government source told Reuters.

Huawei declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from Fastweb.

