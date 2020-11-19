Italy urges EU to empower national bad banks as pandemic bites

Adds details, quotes and background

ROME, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italy has urged European authorities to update their state aid rules and give member states leeway to strengthen state-backed companies buying soured debt, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Gualtieri said state-backed bad banks such as Italy's AMCO should be empowered to cope with the expected increase in future defaults due to the economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gualtieri downplayed concerns about the impact on Italian banks of new European rules kicking in 2021 and dictating the pace of lenders' provisioning against loan losses.

"This strong emphasis seems excessive," he told lawmakers.

Italian banks have raised alarm about the effect calendar provisioning could have in combination with a more strict definition of default kicking in soon and the troubles virus-hit businesses will face once weaned off emergency support schemes.

Calendar provisioning refers to rules forcing banks to write down impaired loans in full over a set number of years.

The head of the European Banking Federation (EBF), Jean Pierre Mustier, who is also CEO of Italian bank UniCredit CRDI.MI, called for a temporary partial reprieve in the calendar provisioning rules.

But Gualtieri said the new requirements would negatively affect banks' balance sheets only from 2023 onwards.

To support virus-hit businesses, the 2021 budget has extended to mid-2021 a moratorium on repayments of bank loans to small and medium-sized businesses and guarantee schemes Italy deployed during the first COVID-19 wave to help firms raise new debt.

