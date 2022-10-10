US Markets
Italy unions demand Stellantis, Ferrari salary increase of 8.4% for 2023 - source

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian unions representing workers at Stellantis STLA.MI and Ferrari RACE.MI will ask on Monday for a wage increase of 8.4% to be paid in 2023 to cushion for rising inflation, a senior source told Reuters.

The request for salary increases is part of official talks on Monday between metal workers unions FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF and carmakers Stellantis STLA.MI and Ferrari RACE.MI, truckmaker Iveco IVG.MI and agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI.

