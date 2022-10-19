US Markets
Italy unions agree to pursue 8.4% wage claim at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH

Italian union delegates on Wednesday approved a proposal presented by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco and CNH Industrial, setting the scene for formal talks with the industrial groups.

FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said in a joint statement they had filed a formal request to the four companies to start talks.

