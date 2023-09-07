News & Insights

Italy Treasury to sell new bond for retail investors only

September 07, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer its second BTP Valore note for retail investors only,as Rome seeks to increase private domestic holdings of its huge debt.

The issue will have a 5-year maturity and will be offered between October 2-6.

In June, Rome raised a record of more than 18 billion euros ($19.3 billion) from the first such issue, a 4-year bond.

The new issuance will for the first time offer quarterly coupon payments, through a 'step-up' mechanism.

Minimum guaranteed coupons will be announced on September 29. It will also give a loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

