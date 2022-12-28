Italy Treasury to sell new 3-yr and 'short term' BTP bonds in Q1

December 28, 2022

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of next year it would offer a new three-year BTP bond and a new so called "short term" BTP maturing in March 2025.

The total minimum final outstanding will be 9 billion euros ($9.6 billion) for each of the two new bonds, it added.

The Rome-based Treasury also said that it expected to sell medium and long term bonds worth between 310-320 billion euros next year, while bonds maturing in the same period, excluding BOT T-bills, would amount to just under 260 billion euros.

