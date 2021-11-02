Italy Treasury says extension of MPS deadline will be "sufficiently long"

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The extension of the deadline to cut Rome's 64% stake in Monte dei Paschi will be "sufficiently long" to allow the Tuscan bank to relaunch and improve its chances of securing a buyer, the Italian Treasury's director general said on Tuesday.

Addressing a parliamentary committee, Alessandro Rivera said it was of paramount importance that Monte dei Paschi presented a "convincing" strategic plan to European authorities and, above all, investors.

"We believe it's necessary to discuss an adequate extension. With adequate I mean a sufficiently long time span to implement further measures to strengthen the bank and improve its profit outlook," he said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

