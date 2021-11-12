Italy Treasury raises intermediate coupon rate on BTP Futura

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury on Friday confirmed two of the minimum coupon rates on its November 2033 BTP Future, to be applied at four-year intervals, but raised the intermediate one.

The Treasury left unchanged the coupon for the first four years at 0.75% and the one for the last four years at 1.70%. But it raised the one for the second period - from the fifth to the eighth year - to 1.35% from a previous 1.25%.

Total orders for the issue, with a step-up mechanism for coupon rates, reached 3.27 billion euros ($3.74 billion) at the end of the five-day sale.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)

