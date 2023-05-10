Italy Treasury candidates elected to Enel board, Scaroni to be chair

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - All six candidates proposed by the Italian Treasury won places on the board of utility Enel ENEI.MI in a shareholder vote on Wednesday.

The vote confirmed Paolo Scaroni as the new chairman of the company, as a challenge from rebel investors led by Covalis Capital failed to gain traction.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.