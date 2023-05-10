News & Insights

Italy Treasury candidates elected to Enel board, Scaroni to be chair

May 10, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - All six candidates proposed by the Italian Treasury won places on the board of utility Enel ENEI.MI in a shareholder vote on Wednesday.

The vote confirmed Paolo Scaroni as the new chairman of the company, as a challenge from rebel investors led by Covalis Capital failed to gain traction.

