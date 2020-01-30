Italy transport minister says decision on Atlantia expected in a few days

Contributor
James Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A decision on whether or not Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will lose the motorway licence that accounts for a third of its core profits is likely in the next few days, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday.

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A decision on whether or not Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI will lose the motorway licence that accounts for a third of its core profits is likely in the next few days, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday.

"I think it's a matter of a few days, I also have to wait for a few assessments," she told Radio Capital.

The government has been weighing whether to strip Atlantia of the concession or impose other penalties for the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit that killed 43 people in 2018.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters