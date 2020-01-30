Italy transport minister says decision on Atlantia expected in a few days

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A decision on whether or not Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI will lose the motorway licence that accounts for a third of its core profits is likely in the next few days, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday.

"I think it's a matter of a few days, I also have to wait for a few assessments," she told Radio Capital.

The government has been weighing whether to strip Atlantia of the concession or impose other penalties for the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit that killed 43 people in 2018.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

