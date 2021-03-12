Italy top court suspends order to shut down ILVA plant

ROME, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court suspended an order to shut down the ILVA steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, a statement said on Friday.

ArcelorMittal MT.LU, which controls ILVA, had asked for a Taranto city council order calling on the plant to be shut down by mid-April due to high air pollution levels to be suspended.

Lawyers for ArcelorMittal appealed the decision claiming a shutdown would permanently damage the facilities and put jobs at risk. Taranto, in Italy's underdeveloped south, hosts most of ILVA's 10,700 Italian workers.

The Council of State court on Friday agreed to suspend the shut down procedures until May 13, when a final decision over the city council order is due to be made.

The Luxembourg-based steel giant took over ILVA in 2018 but later walked away from the original accord forcing the government to invest in the steel plant which Italy considers part of a key industrial sector.

State-owned Invitalia agreed to pay 400 million euros ($478.80 million) for joint control of ArcelorMittal vehicle AmInvest Co, before then investi..ng up to 680 million euros, by May 2022, to raise its stake to 60%.

"This ruling gives us time to look for a solution for the workers, the company and Italian steel production which is a strategic asset of excellence that must be protected," Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said.

($1 = 0.8354 euros)

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

