Italy top court says production at Ilva plant can continue

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court said that production at the ILVA steel plant in the southern city of Taranto can continue, a document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The court said the ordinance of Taranto's mayor to shut down the plant was not legitimate due to the absence of imminent danger.

(Reporting by Marco Carta, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

