Italy to use TIM-led project as blueprint in national cloud tender

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy will use the national cloud proposal presented by a consortium that includes Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI as a blueprint in the tender it plans to launch in the first weeks of 2022, the digital innovation ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it had received three proposals for the cloud and identified that prepared by the TIM-led consortium - which also involves state lender CDP, defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and government IT agency Sogei - as the one which "fully and satisfactorily reflects the requirements" set by Rome in September.

"It is expected that the call for tenders could be published in the first weeks of 2022, in order to allow the start of the works within the second half of the year," the ministry added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Elvira Pollina. Editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

