Italy to use golden power over sale of Milan bourse

ROME, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday the government would use its special "golden" powers over strategic assets to ensure that the Milan stock exchange, Borsa Italiana, is not sold to an unacceptable bidder.

The London Stock Exchange, which bought Borsa Italiana for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, put it on sale to win European Union approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv.

Gualtieri said in a statement that he hoped Borsa Italiana, which controls the key bond-trading platform MTS, would not end up in the hands of a company outside the euro zone.

He said the government was following the operation closely, "aware of the strategic importance that Borsa Italiana and MTS have for the correct workings of the Italian financial market and the entire Italian economic and production system."

