Italy to use golden power over potential sale of Iveco to China's FAW - minister

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy will use its special vetoing powers should vehicle maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI decide to sell its truck unit Iveco to China's FAW, its industry minister said on Thursday.

CNH Industrial earlier this year said it could consider alternatives to a planned spin-off of its truck and bus business and that it was in talks with FAW over the future of Iveco.

Under the so-called "golden power" rule Rome can either block deals to protect strategic assets or impose conditions on the transactions.

Asked whether Rome could exercise such powers in the case of Iveco, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the government would start an inquiry into the matter.

"It's safe to say that this matter objectively falls into the golden power regulation, so it means we'll use it," he said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

