News & Insights

Italy to trim 2023 economic growth target to 0.8% as outlook weakens -sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

September 26, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing to cut its economic growth target for this year to 0.8%, from 1% set in April, sources familiar with the matter said, signalling a progressively worsening outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Just four months ago Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti forecast growth this year would be as high as 1.4%.

That was before gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4% in the second quarter from the first and industrial output was weaker than expected in July, getting the third quarter off to a faltering start.

The cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday to unveil a raft of economic targets in the Treasury's annual Economic and Financial Document.

The outlook for next year is also softening. Under current trends, the Treasury forecasts the economy will grow by 1% in 2024, the sources said, down from a 1.5% projection last April.

However, the final growth target for next year will be somewhat higher, they said, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to adopt expansionary measures to prop up the economy in her upcoming 2024 budget.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones and Susan Fenton)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.