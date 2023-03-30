Italy to soften impact of windfall tax on energy firms by $434 million, sources say

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy's government intends to soften by around 400 million euros ($434 million) the impact of its windfall tax on energy companies that had benefited last year from sky-high oil and gas prices, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The right-wing administration plans to apply this year a 50% one-off levy on the part of 2022 corporate income which is at least 10% higher than the average income reported between 2018 and 2021.

Italy said last November it expected to raise around 2.565 billion euros from the scheme.

However, the government this week approved a decree which, among other measures, excludes part of the companies' reserves from the 2022 income which is used to calculate the tax due, a draft seen by Reuters showed.

According to the sources, the Treasury estimates that the measure has a cost of around 400 million euros, which is covered through savings in the funding set aside to help families and firms cope with energy bills in the first quarter of this year.

Energy prices have dropped in recent months, with the benchmark gas contract on the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 hovering around 42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), sharply down from 73 euros in early 2023.

($1 = 0.9215 euros)

