Italy to sell up to 7.5 bln euros in bonds on Oct. 28, including new 10-yr BTP
ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Friday:
BOND TYPE
5-yr BTP
10-yr BTP
5-yr CCTeu
MATURITY
Dec. 1, 2027
May 1, 2033
April 15, 2026
TRANCHE
9th
1st
15th
COUPON
2.65%
4.4%
-
AMOUNT OFFERED (bln euros)
2.25-2.75
3.25-3.75
0.75-1.0
AUCTION DATE
Oct. 28, 2022
SETTLEMENT DATE
Nov. 1, 2022
(Reporting by Italy newsroom)
