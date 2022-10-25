Italy to sell up to 7.5 bln euros in bonds on Oct. 28, including new 10-yr BTP

ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Friday:

BOND TYPE

5-yr BTP

10-yr BTP

5-yr CCTeu

MATURITY

Dec. 1, 2027

May 1, 2033

April 15, 2026

TRANCHE

9th

1st

15th

COUPON

2.65%

4.4%

-

AMOUNT OFFERED (bln euros)

2.25-2.75

3.25-3.75

0.75-1.0

AUCTION DATE

Oct. 28, 2022

SETTLEMENT DATE

Nov. 1, 2022

(Reporting by Italy newsroom)

((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;))

