Italy to sell up to 7.5 bln euros in bonds on Oct. 28, including new 10-yr BTP

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Friday: BOND TYPE 5-yr BTP 10-yr BTP 5-yr CCTeu MATURITY Dec. 1, 2027 May 1, 2033 April 15, 2026 TRANCHE 9th 1st 15th COUPON 2.65% 4.4% - AMOUNT OFFERED (bln euros) 2.25-2.75 3.25-3.75 0.75-1.0 AUCTION DATE Oct. 28, 2022 SETTLEMENT DATE Nov. 1, 2022 (Reporting by Italy newsroom) ((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;)) nS8N31D064

ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Friday:

BOND TYPE

5-yr BTP

10-yr BTP

5-yr CCTeu

MATURITY

Dec. 1, 2027

May 1, 2033

April 15, 2026

TRANCHE

9th

1st

15th

COUPON

2.65%

4.4%

-

AMOUNT OFFERED (bln euros)

2.25-2.75

3.25-3.75

0.75-1.0

AUCTION DATE

Oct. 28, 2022

SETTLEMENT DATE

Nov. 1, 2022

