Markets

Italy to scrap suspension of changes to expiring energy contracts -draft decree

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 28, 2022 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to allow utilities to go ahead with changes to expiring gas and electricity supply contracts which the antitrust authority had suspended, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

It will however extend by two months to June 30 a suspension to changes made to non-expiring contracts, the document read, as it seeks to help firms and households cope with soaring energy prices.

Italy's antitrust authority earlier this month had targeted several companies, including Eni ENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI for alleged violations in price setting, alleging their conduct contravened an Aug. 9 government decree.

It suspended the validity of contracts from Aug. 10 this year to April 30 2023 that allowed the companies to change their prices.

In a statement on Dec. 14, Enel said it would appeal the watchdog's move and that changes to terms of expired and expiring contracts subject to a potential renewal should not be affected.

The firms involved, which also included Hera HRA.MI, A2A A2.MI, Edison EDNn.MI, ACEA ACE.MI and French group Engie ENGIE.PA, make up roughly 80% of the Italian market.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.