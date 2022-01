Italy to safeguard Telecom Italia's strategic asset in KKR takover bid - minister

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's government aims to safeguard Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI strategic assets in any potential takeover bid, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

TIM received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.27 billion) offer from U.S. private equity firm KKR KKR.N aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

