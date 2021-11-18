Italy to remain one of leading partners in Arctic LNG 2 project – ambassador

ROME, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy will continue to be one of the leading partners in backing Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, the Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace said on Thursday.

In comments made to Russia's Interfax agency and confirmed by his office, Starace said state-owned Italian export credit agency SACE had recently confirmed its insurance coverage for the financing of the project that will be provided by Banca Intesa and Italian state lender CDP.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

