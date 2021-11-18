SPMI

Italy to remain one of leading partners in Arctic LNG 2 project – ambassador

Italy will continue to be one of the leading partners in backing Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, the Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace said on Thursday.

In comments made to Russia's Interfax agency and confirmed by his office, Starace said state-owned Italian export credit agency SACE had recently confirmed its insurance coverage for the financing of the project that will be provided by Banca Intesa and Italian state lender CDP.

