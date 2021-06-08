Italy to raise 10 billion euros from 10-year bond - lead manager

By Yoruk Bahceli

June 8 (Reuters) - Italy was set to raise 10 billion euros from a new 10-year bond on Tuesday on the back of more than 65 billion euros of demand, a lead manager told Reuters.

It will price the bond, due Dec. 1 2031, at a spread of 6 basis points over Italy's existing bond due in August 2031 later on Tuesday, according a memo seen earlier by Reuters, cutting the spread from around 9 basis points when the sale started.

Italy hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Intesa Sanpaolo for the syndicated sale on Monday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Tom Wilson)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.