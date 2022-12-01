Italy to put Lukoil-owned refinery under trusteeship on Thursday

ROME, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy's government is set to put a Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM refinery based in Sicily under trusteeship on Thursday, Sicily President said.

Sicily governor Renato Schifani said a cabinet meeting due to take place later on Thursday would approve the move for the Lukoil asset, a spokesman for the head of the region told Reuters.

The survival of Lukoil's ISAB plant is under threat due to a European embargo on Russian seaborne oil coming into effect on Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

