News & Insights

MT

Italy to put ArcelorMittal steelworks under government control

Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

January 18, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy will put the former Ilva steel company under special administration to keep it afloat, the government told trade unions in a meeting on Thursday.

The move follows weeks of clashes between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration and ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the main shareholder in Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI), as Ilva is now known.

ArcelorMittal, which owns 62% of the group while state-owned investment agency Invitalia has the remaining 38%, could potentially launch a legal appeal against Rome's decision once it is effective.

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment.

The special administration, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, allows a business or individual to reorganize debts and obligations.

The move will help the government buy time while looking for a new industrial partner for ADI.

Weighed down by an increase in energy prices and a drop in rolled steel coil prices, ADI has run out of cash and has accumulated huge debts with suppliers including energy giant Eni ENI.MI.

ADI's main plant in the southern Italian city of Taranto is one of the largest in Europe, and is a major employer in Italy's under-developed south.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Mark Potter)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.