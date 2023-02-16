Italy to propose softer 2035 carbon reduction targets for cars, minister says

ROME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italy will propose that the European Union rows back on plans to halt the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban thermal engine cars in the bloc in 12 years time, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.

Tajani said car emissions should be reduced by 90% instead of the 100% the EU is seeking, according to Corriere della Sera daily.

"We must defend our car industry," Tajani was quoted as saying.

"I am a great supporter of the electric car but ambitious targets must be achieved for real, not just on paper. Italy will put forward its own counter-proposal: to limit the reduction to 90%, giving industries the chance to adapt."

The landmark EU rules will require that by 2035 carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars sold, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.

The automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, employs over 270,000 workers directly or indirectly and accounts for more than 5% of the country's gross domestic product, according to data from automotive association ANFIA.

Sales of fully-electric cars fell 27% last year in Italy, accounting for just 3.7% of total new car registrations, according to ANFIA.

EU countries agreed the deal on banning thermal engine cars in October last year, but still need to formally rubber stamp the rules before they can take effect. Final approval is expected in March.

(Reporting Francesca Piscioneri, Giulio Piovaccari editing Gavin Jones)

