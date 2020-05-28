US Markets
TRI

Italy to pass decree to defend Milan bourse, key assets -sources

Contributors
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italy is set to approve a decree on Thursday enacting special powers to protect the Milan bourse, media companies and key infrastructure from unwanted foreign interest, two sources told Reuters.

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy is set to approve a decree on Thursday enacting special powers to protect the Milan bourse, media companies and key infrastructure from unwanted foreign interest, two sources told Reuters.

The legislation will detail special vetting powers in sectors including media, financial platforms, energy and transport, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

It will be approved at an evening cabinet meeting, they said.

The Milan bourse, which includes a strategic trading platform for Italy's sovereign bonds, is controlled by the London Stock Exchange LSE.L.

The LSE said it had no immediate comment.

Analysts have said LSE may have to sell some assets if its pending $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv is to be approved. That has raised concerns in Rome that the bourse or part of it could be sold, although LSE CEO David Schwimmer has said publicly the exchange is not for sale.

With its public debt heading towards 155.7% of gross domestic product this year, Italy is keen to maintain control over the decision-making processes on everything related to government bond trading.

Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N, the parent company of Reuters News.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that Rome could consider "a direct public intervention" in Borsa Italiana.

The European Commission set a June 22 deadline for its decision on the LSE/Refinitiv deal. Pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA has expressed an interest in buying the Milan stock exchange should it be put up for sale.

Davide Zanichelli, from the ruling 5-Star Movement, told Reuters on Thursday his party was against any attempt by LSE to break up the Milan bourse and said the party "would support an intervention of state lender Cassa depositi e prestiti (CDP) to buy back the group".

Rome approved framework legislation in April allowing it to temporarily block, until the end of 2020, attempts by EU players to acquire a controlling stake in key businesses.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Huw Jones in London, editing by Gavin Jones and Nick Tattersall)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390685224393;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI ENX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular