Italy to offer new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond on June 20-23

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it will offer a new BTP Italia bond, aimed at retail investors, between June 20-23.

The maturity of the new inflation-linked bond, to be announced in the coming days, will be between 6 and 10 years.

For the first time, the issuance will envisage a double bonus for retail investors who will purchase the note at issuance, the Treasury said.

"The first one will be paid during the note's life while the second one will be paid at maturity for investors who will hold it continuously until these deadlines," it said in a statement.

The first three days of the offer are dedicated to retail investors, unless an early closing is decided, while institutional buyers can present their orders on June 23.

Italy will set the note's minimum guaranteed real annual coupon on June 17.

