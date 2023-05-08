Italy to offer new 4-yr BTP bond for retail investors only

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer a new 4-year BTP bond as part of a new group of notes for retail investors only as Rome is trying to increase private Italians' share of its debt.

The new issue will be offered from 5 to 9 June and will have step-up coupons and a loyalty premium, the Treasury said in a statement.

Early in March a source close to the matter said the Treasury was working on a .

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

