Italy to offer new 4-yr BTP bond for retail investors only

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 08, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer a new 4-year BTP bond as part of a new group of notes for retail investors only as Rome is trying to increase private Italians' share of its debt.

The new issue will be offered from 5 to 9 June and will have step-up coupons and a loyalty premium, the Treasury said in a statement.

Early in March a source close to the matter said the Treasury was working on a .

