Italy to meet with Atlantia motorway unit over partial tunnel collapse

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Transport Ministry has called an urgent meeting for Tuesday with Italian motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) after a highway tunnel that it operates partially collapsed in northwestern Italy.

No vehicles were involved in Monday's accident but part of the A26 highway which connects Genoa with the north of Italy was shut to permit the debris removal, ASPI said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry said the meeting was called for Tuesday morning.

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, has been under intense scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018.

The ruling 5-Star Movement has repeatedly blamed Atlantia, a company controlled by the Benetton family, for the disaster that killed 43 people and is calling for ASPI's concession to be revoked.

Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing and said it carried out maintenance of the bridge as required by the contract.

In November the Liguria region, whose capital is Genoa, was hit by the collapse of a bridge in a motorway operated by SIAS SIS.MI, after a massive landslide due to heavy rains.

