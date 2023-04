MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection agency on Wednesday set an end-April deadline for OpenAI to meet its demands on data protection and privacy in order for the service to be resumed in the country.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gavin Jones)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.