Italy to keep issuing green bonds, says economy minister

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday that Italy would continue to issue bonds to raise income for policies to fight climate change and to raise awareness about the importance of the issue.

"We think we should issue green bonds as part of the EU effort to adjust to climate change," Franco said at an online conference organised by Bloomberg.

He said these bonds sent an important message to the public about the importance of the environment: "So we will work on that and continue issuing these bonds."

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.