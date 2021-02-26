Italy to discuss revamp of Alitalia with EU next week - ministers

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy intends to press ahead with the nationalisation of carrier Alitalia, the economy, industry and transport ministries said in a joint statement clarifying the stance of the new cross-party ruling coalition on the politically controversial issue.

The three new ministers will discuss the revamp of the carrier with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager next week, they said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

