Companies

Italy to discuss revamp of Alitalia with EU next week - ministers

Contributors
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy intends to press ahead with the nationalisation of carrier Alitalia, the economy, industry and transport ministries said in a joint statement clarifying the stance of the new cross-party ruling coalition on the politically controversial issue.

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy intends to press ahead with the nationalisation of carrier Alitalia, the economy, industry and transport ministries said in a joint statement clarifying the stance of the new cross-party ruling coalition on the politically controversial issue.

The three new ministers will discuss the revamp of the carrier with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager next week, they said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular