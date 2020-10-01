Italy to discuss Atlantia dispute at next possible cabinet meeting - PM

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy's government will discuss about its dispute with Atlantia ATL.MI at the next possible cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday, adding negotiations with the infrastructure group had reached a deadlock.

Rome and the group controlled by the Benetton family have been wrangling over the group's Autostrade per l'Italia unit since 2018 when a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed, killing 43 people.

Rome was initially supposed to make a decision on Wednesday but then decided to push back the deadline to resolve the dispute.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Francesca Landini)

