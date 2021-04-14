Italy to decide later on golden power in Atlantia's unit sale

ROME, April 14 (Reuters) - Italy's government will decide later on whether to use the so-called 'golden powers' in Atlantia's ATL.MI planned sale of its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini told Rai TV channel on Wednesday.

In case of takeovers in key industries involving assets deemed of national interest, Rome can use the golden powers, allowing it to veto or impose strict conditions on such deals.

"This is something we will consider once negotiations have progressed," Giovannini said when asked government's intention to use golden power.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is heading a team of investors, including Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, which have presented a binding bid for the unit. Separately, Spanish infrastructure group ACS ACS.MC confirmed in recent days it had also made an offer for Atlantia's 88% stake in the subsidiary.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.