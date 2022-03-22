Italy to cut 2022 growth forecast to around 3% from previous 4.7 goal -official

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy is set to downgrade its growth outlook this year to around 3% from a previous 4.7% target, a Treasury official said on Tuesday, amid surging energy costs and turmoil linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will revise the growth estimates, this year growth will be around 3%," Treasury Undersecretary Maria Cecilia Guerra told an Italian radio station.

The euro zone's third largest economy grew 6.6% last year following a record contraction of 9.0% in 2020 caused by extended coronavirus lockdowns.

However, this year did not begin well. Italian industrial output dived 3.4% in January from the month before, its steepest fall for more than a year, even before the headwinds generated by the Ukraine war.

The conflict has exacerbated already sky-high energy costs and triggered supply crunches for agriculture, prompting the ruling coalition to put pressure on Prime Minister Mario Draghi to approve an extra borrowing package.

The Treasury will detail its fiscal plans this month, when it publishes new growth forecasts and public finance targets in its annual Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.