Italy to boost auction size, syndicated sales to meet surging funding needs

Adds details

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italy will hold larger debt auctions and may resort to more costly syndicated placements also for shorter-dated bonds as it ramps up spending to fight the coronavirus crisis, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

In updated guidelines for the management of Rome's 2.4 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) public debt, the Treasury said it would seek not to alter the structure of the debt despite the bigger volumes to avoid increasing its interest rate and refinancing risks.

The Treasury said it would create a new facility reserved for primary dealers to sell bonds it no longer issues on a regular basis in weeks when there are no scheduled bond auctions.

In addition to selling higher volumes at bond auctions, the Treasury said it could also increase the size of top-ups reserved for primary dealers of bonds that were sold at auction the day before.

Italy confirmed the auction calendar for the remainder of 2020as well as issuance plans unveiled earlier this year, which included green bonds and a return to the U.S. dollar market following its first issue in nearly a decade last October.

Rome sits on one of the world's biggest public debts with overall gross refinancing needs worth around 400 billion euros a year.

Its borrowing costs, which risked spiralling out of control during the euro zone sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012, are now kept in check by European Central Bank purchases.

The Treasury said it may use syndicated bond issues, where it relies on a group of banks to sell a first sizeable tranche of a new bond, also for maturities of 10 years or shorter.

To counter an economic contraction which the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday estimated would reach 9.1% this year, Rome is working on a new aid measures which will cost more than an initial 25 billion euro package adopted in March.

The government is also providing guarantees on up to 750 billion euros in possible new bank loans to help companies hit by shutdown measures aimed at curbing coronavirus contagion.

To tap Italy's large degree of private wealth, the Treasury plans to launch a new nominal bond aimed at retail investors to complement its inflation-linked 'BTP Italia' bond, which has seen demand sapped by receding inflation expectations.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter/Mark Heinrich)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.