Italy to approve decree on owning up to 20% of Telecom Italia grid - sources

By Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy is set to approve a decree on Monday providing for the economy ministry to take a stake of up to 20% in Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI landline grid, people close to the matter told Reuters.

The scheme implements a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Aug. 10 between the Treasury and U.S. fund KKR KKR.N over the New York-based investment firm's approach for NetCo, a venture comprising both TIM's domestic fixed access network and submarine cable unit Sparkle.

The decree would authorise the Treasury to submit an offer to TIM's board to acquire up to 20% of the phone group's infrastructure, said the sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the matter.

Rome will issue sovereign bonds to fund a bid that could top 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion), one of the sources added.

However, the issuance has already been factored into Italy's latest public finance estimates so the debt-to-GDP ratio will not be affected, the source said.

KKR has offered around 23 billion euros for NetCo once debt and a number of variable items are included. It has also left the door open for the government to join its bid and maintain oversight of the asset.

Reuters has previously reported that Italian infrastructure fund F2I is also set to invest in NetCo, so that the combined stake in Italian hands could reach around 30% to 35%.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration is expected to announce the decree at the end of Monday's cabinet meeting, which was officially convened at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

TIM's network is Italy's main telecommunications infrastructure and the government has been looking for years to ensure investments are carried out to upgrade it to fast fibre optics from copper.

Crippled by 26 billion euros in net debt and burning cash, TIM has resorted to hiving off its main asset to shed debt and staff, in a move that would be a first in a major European country among former phone monopolies.

While the decree provides political blessing for KKR's approach, the grid sale also requires the backing from TIM's top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, which has so far demanded a higher valuation to back any deal.

With a near 24% stake, the French media giant's position might still be a hurdle to its completion.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Editing by Conor Humphries and Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.