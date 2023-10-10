Italy TIM needs solution safeguarding Vivendi and all shareholders, minister says

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Plans to revamp Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI must protect all shareholders in the debt-laden former phone monopoly, including top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Giorgetti last week met representatives of French media group Vivendi, who expressed concerns over a government-sponsored plan to sell TIM's fixed grid to U.S. fund KKR KKR.N as part of a strategy to ease the group's financial burden.

KKR, which is in exclusive negotiation with TIM, is expected to submit a binding bid for the asset by this Sunday, Oct. 15.

"We need a solution to safeguard a key piece of infrastructure and to avoid any harm... for Vivendi and all of (TIM) shareholders," Giorgetti told reporters in Rome.

A deal with KKR, which values TIM's NetCo business at around 23 billion euros ($24.3 billion) when including debt and some variable items, is a key part of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's strategy to revamp the telecoms group.

Some analysts have warned TIM may need a cash call if a deal does not materialise.

The sale has effectively been endorsed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration which authorised the Treasury to join the fund's bid for TIM's grid, an asset deemed of strategic national interest.

Giorgetti confirmed the Treasury is working on such a solution, which "has received the go-ahead from the government", adding he remained available to meet Vivendi representatives again, if necessary.

Vivendi is demanding a higher price to ensure the viability of TIM's remaining service business, sources have previously said.

With its 24% voting stake, Vivendi could throw a spanner in the works at any TIM shareholder meeting to vote on a deal, or subsequently challenge it in the courts.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Elvira Pollina in Milan Editing by Keith Weir)

