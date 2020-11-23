Italy tells Enel CEO plans to create national broadband network can't be postponed

Italy's Economy and Industry ministers said in a letter to the head of Enel on Monday that plans to create a national broadband network were a matter of urgency and could not be delayed.

The ministers said Enel needed to bear in mind when selling its stake in broadband infrastructure group Open Fiber that such plans were of strategic importance for the country.

The letter comes as Enel holds a board meeting to approve the utility's new business plan.

A source familiar with the matter said Rome wanted Enel to ensure that state lender CDP had control of Open Fiber if the utility sold its stake.

Enel, which jointly controls Open Fiber with CDP, received a binding bid in September from Australia's Macquarie for all or part of its 50% stake in the broadband infrastructure group.

But Rome, which is looking to merge phone incumbent Telecom Italia’s TLIT.MI landline grid with Open Fiber, has urged the fund to buy less than 50% so CDP can take control.

