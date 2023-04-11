Italy targets public debt to fall this year and next

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

April 11, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy is targeting a decline in its public debt this year and next as a proportion of gross domestic product, a Treasury statement said on Tuesday.

The debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, is targeted at 142.1% of national output this year after 144.4% in 2022, the Treasury said.

The statement, which gave details of new economic forecasts in the government's annual Economic and Financial Document (DEF) approved by the cabinet, said the debt will fall further to 141.4% in 2024 and to 140.4% in 2026, the statement said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.