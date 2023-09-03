News & Insights

Italy sticks with 1% growth target in 2023 despite weak second quarter

September 03, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

By Giuseppe Fonte and Giancarlo Navach

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Itay can still achieve economic growth of 1% this year despite the fall in output reported in the second quarter, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday.

Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4% in the second quarter from the first and its manufacturing sector contracted in August for a fifth consecutive month, according to data released on Friday. GDP grew 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of this year.

"The government plans to maintain the forecasts of 1% in 2023, but inevitable external variables are radically changing the picture," Giorgetti said, speaking at The European House-Ambrosetti economic forum.

Rome is also starting to factor in a 2023 deficit-to-GDP ratio above the current target of 4.5%, a government source said, underscoring the growing impact on state coffers of a tax break offering generous incentives for energy saving home improvements.

The government is due to update a raft of economic projections by Sept. 27.

With interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to curb inflation dampening economic activity, Rome's growth target of 1.5% next year is increasingly at risk, economists say.

Rome in April set the deficit at 3.7% of GDP in 2024.

