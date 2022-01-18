Italy steel industry sees "a better year" but energy prices a big unknown

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy's steel industry is concerned high energy prices could undermine the sector's recovery this year, the head of the Italian steel federation said on Tuesday.

"We are confident 2022 will be a better year... but energy prices are still the big unknown," Federacciai president Alessandro Banzato said in an online conference.

Italian business lobbies, including the steel industry, are meeting the Italian industry minister on Wednesday to discuss possible measures to curb surging power and gas prices.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.