Italy state lender CDP prepares TIM counter-offer with Macquarie - Messaggero daily

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is preparing a counter-offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI network assets along with Macquarie worth around 20 billion euros ($21.46 billion), the Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The move would be a response to U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N, which last week filed its own offer for the same Telecom Italia asset, reportedly also worth around 20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

