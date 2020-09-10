Italy state broadcaster RAI wants role in single network project

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian state television RAI said it wanted to join talks over a government sponsored plan to create a single unified broadband network champion, the Italian broadcaster said on Thursday.

The board of the broadcaster mandated Chief Executive officer Pietro Salini to ask to participate to ensure the broadcaster would have a role in the project, RAI said in a statement.

RAI controls Italian tower group Rai Way RWAY.MI.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.