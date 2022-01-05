Italy starts selling new 30-year bond

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy opened investor order books for the sale of a new 30-year bond on Wednesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The new bond, due Sept 1 2052, is being guided to offer a spread of 8 basis points over Italy's outstanding bond due Sept 2051, the memo said.

The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday, according to the memo.

Italy's Treasury on Tuesday hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and JP Morgan to manage the sale.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

