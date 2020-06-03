Italy starts marketing new syndicated 10-year BTP bond - lead manager

Italy's Treasury started marketing a new 10-year BTP bond expiring December 1, 2030 on Wednesday via a pool of banks, a lead manager told Reuters.

Italy has set the initial yield guidance for the new issue at around 15 basis points over its August 2030 BTP bond.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC France, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services, NatWest and UniCredit for the operation.

The placement is part of a broader plan by the Treasury to issue new bonds due to higher financial needs of the country, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

